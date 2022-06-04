 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Awais Yousafzai

In a first, Islamabad courts to mark attendance of prisoners online

Awais Yousafzai

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

A file image of Adiala jail. — Twitter/File
  • Decision has been taken in view of the current price hike of petroleum products.
  • Court directs authorities to utilise best available sources such as internet and laptops.
  • "As and when challan/report is received, the accused may be summoned for production before the court," order reads.

ISLAMABAD: After an unprecedented hike of Rs60 per litre in fuel prices in nearly a week, Islamabad District and Session court, for the first time in its history, on Saturday directed all authorities concerned to make arrangements for marking attendance of prisoners online.

According to a statement issued in this regard, District and Sessions Judge-East Islamabad, Muhammad Atta Rabbani, said: “Keeping in view the current price hike of petroleum products and in order to save the government exchequer, all Judicial Magistrates working in East-Division, are directed to arrange marking of attendance through online video link/Skype in respect of under-trial prisoners, whose challans/reports U/S 173 Cr P.C are yet to be submitted and their physical attendance is not required for any substantial proceedings in the cases.”

“They are further directed to utilise best available sources such as internet and laptops already provided to them for the purpose,” the letter read.

Read more: PM Shehbaz decides to slash petrol quota of cabinet members, say sources

However, the order mentioned that as and when the challan/report is received, the accused may be summoned for production before the court.

The decision has been taken to save fuel used in vehicles utilised for the commutation of prisoners, the letter stated. 

S.noName of CourtPolice stationTime of connecting of video link in court Jail's I.D
(on Skype)
1.Muhammad Aamir Aziz Khan, 
SCJ-I/Judicial Magistrate-East		Shahzad Town11 - 11:20amCentral Prison Rawalpindi
and
centraljailrawalpindi
2.Qudratullah,
SCJ/Judicial Magistrate-East		Bani Gala11:20 - 11:40am
Central Prison Rawalpindi
and
centraljailrawalpindi
3.Mubasher Hassan,
Judicial Magistrate-East		Sihala and Lohi Bhair 11:40am - 12pmCentral Prison Rawalpindi 
and 
centraljailrawalpindi
4.Malik Muhammad Imran,
Judicial Magistarte-East		Koral and Nilore12 - 12:40pmCentral Prison Rawalpindi
and
centraljailrawalpindi
5.Adnan Rasheed,
Judicial Magistarte-East		Bhara Kahu, and Khanna12:40 - 1pmCentral Prison Rawalpindi
and 
centraljailrawalpindi


