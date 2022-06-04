 
Showbiz
Fawad Khan expresses gratitude to be appointed UNDP Pakistan's new goodwill ambassador

Fawad Khan expresses gratitude to be appointed UNDP Pakistan's new goodwill ambassador

Acclaimed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The superstar has expressed his gratitude and shared his excitement to begin the new chapter of his life.


Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Humsafar star, 40, shared the announcement with his fans and followers and wrote, "Honoured and excited to start my journey as UNDP Pakistan's goodwill ambassador!"

"I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a road map for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the Agenda 2030," shared the Kapoor & Sons actor.


The UNDP Pakistan also shared a post on Thursday to welcome Khan on board. "We look forward to working together to raise awareness and achieve #Agenda2030 in Pakistan," the caption read

Besides Khan, several other Pakistani celebrities have had the opportunity to represent the country on the international forum.

In 2019, Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan were also appointed ambassadors by the Ministry of Human Rights for girls' rights and UNHCR to speak for the refugee cause respectively.

