Heatwave alert: Country to witness temperature hike in next five days, PMD warns

Sunday Jun 05, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued an alert advising the federal capital and provincial authorities to take preventive measures against another heatwave likely to hit the country for the next five days, as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), The News reported Sunday.
The PMD warned of significant temperature rise across the country, especially in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern parts of Balochistan.
As per the Met department's weather alert, the mercury is expected to remain significantly high during the daytime in most of the country from today (Sunday) to Thursday, June 9.