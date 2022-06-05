Heatwave alert: Country to witness temperature hike in next five days, PMD warns

Representational image. — AFP/File

NDMA advises federal capital and provincial authorities to take measures against possible heatwave like condition.

Met department warns of heatwave in Islamabad, eastern Balochistan and rest of the provinces.

Says mercury is expected to remain significantly high during day from today to Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued an alert advising the federal capital and provincial authorities to take preventive measures against another heatwave likely to hit the country for the next five days, as forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), The News reported Sunday.



The PMD warned of significant temperature rise across the country, especially in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and eastern parts of Balochistan.

As per the Met department's weather alert, the mercury is expected to remain significantly high during the daytime in most of the country from today (Sunday) to Thursday, June 9.

