Security provided to Imran Khan as per law, 'same security' will arrest him once bail expires: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Sunday that the decision to deploy security officials at Bani Gala to guard PTI Chairman Imran Khan was made as per the law, however, the "same security" officials will arrest him once his bail expires.

Taking to Twitter, the interior minister wrote: "Imran Khan is being provided the security as per law and the “same security” will arrest him once his bail expires on the 25th of June. He is nominated as a suspect in more than two dozen cases including rioting, instigating violence, and armed attacks on the federation."





He continued: "How can a person having mischievous agendas and complete disregard for moral and democratic values head a political party in a democratic system? He even stamps his opponents as traitors and Yazeed. It’s a moment of reflection for the whole nation."

Late Saturday night, the Islamabad police said that in view of Imran Khan's possible return to Islamabad from Peshawar, security around Bani Gala has been beefed up.

“In view of the expected arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, security around Bani Gala has been strengthened and placed on high alert,” said the police.

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

The Islamabad police further said that the security division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala, while Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of the district magistrate.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.



A police spokesperson said that Imran Khan will be provided complete security as per the law, adding that reciprocal cooperation is expected from Khan's security teams as well.

Sanaullah rules out possibility of talks with Imran



Earlier in the day, contrary to the opinion of PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi about ‘political dialogues’ aimed at steering the country out of the ongoing economic crisis, Sanaullah ruled out the possibility of talks with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

A day earlier, Abbasi, in view of the economic turmoil and tense political environment in the country, advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue with the Opposition to put the country’s economy on the right track. In an interview with a private TV channel, Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz should invite all political parties to build a political consensus at the earliest.

‘Story of PTI long march’s has ended’

Speaking during Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Sanaullah said that the story of PTI’s long march has ended as he rejected the possibility of dialogues, The interior minister said: “A person says every day that he does not recognise us. Should we touch his feet and request him to recognise us?”

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, the interior minister said that he wanted to create anarchy and chaos in the country. “Imran Khan will not be allowed to march towards Islamabad,” he said, adding that this time, neither could he enter the capital city from Peshawar nor from Mianwali.

‘ISI had been screening govt officers, politicians’

When asked why the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been given the power to verify and screen all public officers before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted, the interior minister said that the intelligence agency had been screening government officers and politicians. The party’s leadership made the decision independently, he added.

A day earlier, the federal government had authorised ISI to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verifying and screening all public officials before they are inducted, posted, appointed, or promoted.

The notification No. F. No. 5/2021-CP-VI issued on June 2, 2022, stated: "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions."