 
sports
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
SDSports desk

Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Pakistans weightlifter Talha Talib. — AFP/File
Pakistan's weightlifter Talha Talib. — AFP/File 
  • Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter Talha Talib's bike gets stolen from outside his house in Gujranwala.
  • He urges police and concerned authorities to arrest suspect at earliest and recover his motorbike.
  • Talha Talib was deprived of Rs325,000 in prize money by an imposter last year.

GUJRANWALA: A motorcycle of Pakistan’s renowned weightlifter Talha Talib, who represented Pakistan at the Tokyo Olympics, was stolen outside his house in Gujranwala, it emerged on Sunday.

Talha Talib has filed a complaint with the Sabzi Mandi police in Gujranwala. He urged the law enforcers to arrest the suspect at the earliest and recover his motorbike.

Related items

Talib was robbed of Rs325,000 in prize money by an imposter last year.

A man, presenting himself as the personal assistant of a federal minister, had called his father on August 16 and conveyed that the minister wanted to gift a vehicle to Talha Talib over his success in the Olympics.

Lodging a complaint with the Prime Minister Complaint Cell, his father had said, “The imposter then telephoned on August 20 and asked us to receive the vehicle after submitting registration and freight charges in the bank.” Subsequently, they submitted the amount in the bank account and started waiting for the gift that was never received.

Referring to the fraud, Talha Talib said that he was still visiting courts to get back his money and he has to suffer yet another loss.

More From Sports:

Pak vs WI 2022: Production set-up to be installed on June 6 at Multan Stadium

Pak vs WI 2022: Production set-up to be installed on June 6 at Multan Stadium
PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions
Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens on boundary nor buggy camera

Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens on boundary nor buggy camera
PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday

PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday
Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood

Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood
Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam

Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam
Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter

Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter
Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali
FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty

FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty
Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar

Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar
Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup

Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup
Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB

Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB

Latest

view all