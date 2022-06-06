 
pakistan
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Terror financing case registered against husband of KU female suicide bomber

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Monday Jun 06, 2022

—Screengrab of CCTV footage via Geo News
—Screengrab of CCTV footage via Geo News

  • Husband of female suicide bomber Shari Baloch and other accused in case still untraceable.
  • More CCTV footage of female suicide bomber, husband’s movement in apartment surfaces on internet.
  • Case against husband of female suicide bomber registered at CTD police station.

A terror financing case has been registered against Hebtan Bashir, the husband of the female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, who had blown herself up outside the Confucius Institute in Karachi University on April 26.

Four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and four others sustained injuries in the suicide attack carried out by Shari.

In a major development regarding the investigation of the suicide blast, a case under charges of terror financing has been filed against Bashir and others on the complaint of Inspector Sanaullah at the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) police station.

According to the police officials, Bashir and other accused in the case are still untraceable.

Meanwhile, more CCTV camera footage of Shari and her husband, showing their movement in their Gizri apartment have surfaced.

It could seen in the video that on April 25, Baloch left her flat at 10:15am to carry out the suicide blast on Chinese nationals but returned home upon failing to do so.   

Who was Shari Baloch?

Shari belonged to a family with an educated background and was pursuing an MPhil degree.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", correspondent Wajid Baloch presented an analysis and said that the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) Majeed Brigade had claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The host went on to say that the organisation used a female suicide bomber for the first time. Talking about Shari's family, Wajid had said her family was "unaware of her activities". However, the family confirmed her identity through a picture published by the Majeed Brigade.

Shari belonged to the Kech District in Balochistan's Turbat area and was married to a doctor. She moved to Karachi along with her husband for higher education and last visited the Kech District for her sister's wedding. She was also a government school teacher.

Wajid further said Shari's father was a registrar at the University of Turbat. 

More From Pakistan:

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Bannu, North Waziristan districts

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in Bannu, North Waziristan districts
Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan strongly condemns derogatory remarks by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
PTI warns of 'strong backlash' if Imran Khan is arrested

PTI warns of 'strong backlash' if Imran Khan is arrested
Alleged audio of Malik Riaz, daughter reveals Bushra Bibi refused to accept 3-carat diamond ring

Alleged audio of Malik Riaz, daughter reveals Bushra Bibi refused to accept 3-carat diamond ring
If Imran Khan is honest, Farah Gogi should take next flight to Pakistan: Tarar

If Imran Khan is honest, Farah Gogi should take next flight to Pakistan: Tarar
PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'

PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'
Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan barred from entring Bani Gala

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan barred from entring Bani Gala
Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security

Imran Khan takes a helicopter to Bani Gala amid strict security
Understanding connection between women's health and climate change

Understanding connection between women's health and climate change

We have to kill our ego and stubbornness for Pakistan to progress: PM Shehbaz Sharif

We have to kill our ego and stubbornness for Pakistan to progress: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Security provided to Imran Khan as per law, 'same security' will arrest him once bail expires: Sanaullah

Security provided to Imran Khan as per law, 'same security' will arrest him once bail expires: Sanaullah
Heatwave alert: Country to witness temperature hike in next five days, PMD warns

Heatwave alert: Country to witness temperature hike in next five days, PMD warns

Latest

view all