 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Full text of Queen Elizabeth's message on jubilee celebrations

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Full text of Queen Elizabeths message on jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday released a message of thanks after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an end.

Britain went into full celebration mode Saturday to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, as a "party at the palace" concert got under way featuring an array of stars including Diana Ross and Andrea Bocelli.

The queen -- the longest-reigning monarch in British history -- was not attending the two-and-a-half-hour event in person but was watching on television in Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, the first day of celebrations, she made two public appearances to huge crowds on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and then travelled to Windsor to attend a beacon-lighting ceremony.

Check out the Queen's full statement below:



Full text of Queen Elizabeths message on jubilee celebrations


More From Entertainment:

Rapper Trouble's cause of death remains unknown

Rapper Trouble's cause of death remains unknown

As Britons thank Queen Elizabeth for 70 years, monarchy looks to future

As Britons thank Queen Elizabeth for 70 years, monarchy looks to future
Proof that royals ignored Prince Harry and Meghan during Jubilee celebrations

Proof that royals ignored Prince Harry and Meghan during Jubilee celebrations

'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend

'Top Gun: Maverick' scores $86 million in massive second weekend
Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in adorable moment caught on camera: See

Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in adorable moment caught on camera: See
Prince Louis steals Jubilee show with cheeky faces at Kate Middleton: Watch

Prince Louis steals Jubilee show with cheeky faces at Kate Middleton: Watch

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss steals spotlight at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss steals spotlight at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant
Ed Sheeran closes Queen's Jubilee celebrations with emotional song

Ed Sheeran closes Queen's Jubilee celebrations with emotional song
Johnny Depp didn’t throw any lavish party after victory in trial, sources claim

Johnny Depp didn’t throw any lavish party after victory in trial, sources claim
Queen Elizabeth leaves fans in tears with surprising balcony appearance

Queen Elizabeth leaves fans in tears with surprising balcony appearance
Cristiano Ronaldo pens adorable birthday wish for his twins Eva María and Mateo

Cristiano Ronaldo pens adorable birthday wish for his twins Eva María and Mateo
Amber Heard’s lawyer says Johnny Depp’s ‘powerful’ social status had impact on trial’s verdict

Amber Heard’s lawyer says Johnny Depp’s ‘powerful’ social status had impact on trial’s verdict

Latest

view all