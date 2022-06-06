Amber Heard ‘now stuck inextricably’ to the Johnny Depp trial: 'Brand's gone'

PR experts warn Amber Heard’s brand has forever been tainted and is will forever remain inextricably linked with Johnny Depp’s defamation case.

Global crisis PR firm, Red Banyan’s CEO Evan Nierman offered these insights while hypothesizing what Amber’s future career may look like moving forward.

According to Nierman, the implications of the trial are “far-reaching, and I think we're going to see them for some time.”

Nierman also clarified that the actor will have her work cut out for her while recovering from the fallout of the trial.

He told Insider, “I actually think [Depp's] career probably would've survived pretty well. Even if he hadn't taken this bold step of fighting her in court, he is on another level when it comes to celebrity — he's a star who has been the lead role in just so many iconic movies.”

“Amber Heard, on the other hand, was a virtual unknown until this trial, so this was hardly the introduction that she would've wanted in terms of continuing her career.”

“Johnny Depp was always gonna be fine. And I think now that the verdict has come out the way that it has, that's even more assured.”