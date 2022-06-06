 
sports
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
AURAteeq ur Rehman

Pakistan tennis star requests Sania Mirza to coach national squad

By
AURAteeq ur Rehman

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Pakistani tennis star Meheq Khokhar wants Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza to coach the Pakistan women's team.

Khokhar, regarded as one of the best players, said that the Pakistan Federation Cup and other international tennis competitions are approaching.

"Sania Mirza frequently visits Pakistan, and I request her to coach the Pakistan team on her next trip so we can learn from her experience," she said.

Khokhar also appealed to Sania Mirza's husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik to persuade Mirza to coach the Pakistan tennis squad.

"I appeal Shoaib Malik to ask bhabhi (sister-in-law) to train [the] Pakistani tennis squad," she said.

