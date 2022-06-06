 
pakistan
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Is govt imposing restrctions on foreign currency accounts?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. — Reuters
A logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan July 16, 2019. — Reuters

The government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Monday rebutted rumours of imposing restrictions on foreign currency accounts, Roshan Digital Accounts, and safety deposit lockers.

In a statement, the central bank assured all account holders in Pakistan that their accounts and lockers were completely safe and that there was no proposal under consideration to put any restriction on them.

The SBP said rumours were circulating on social media that the government or the central bank was considering freezing or placing restrictions on withdrawals from foreign currency accounts, Roshan Digital Accounts, and safety deposit lockers.

"Such rumours are absolutely incorrect and baseless."

Moreover, foreign currency accounts — including Roshan Digital Accounts — are legally protected under the Foreign Currency Accounts (Protection) Ordinance 2001.

The statement said that the government and the central bank were taking all necessary measures to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.

"The recent difficult decisions are taken by the government, including the reduction of subsidy on petroleum products, will pave the way to reach an agreement with the IMF and release of the IMF tranche and financial assistance from other multilateral agencies and friendly countries," it said.

The SBP added that it is confident that these measures would relieve the temporary stress being faced due to elevated global commodity prices and geopolitical tensions, and eliminate uncertainty in the economy.

More From Pakistan:

Bani Gala was headquarters for corrupt practices during PTI govt's term: Maryam Nawaz

Bani Gala was headquarters for corrupt practices during PTI govt's term: Maryam Nawaz
PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan

PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan
Avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on nuclear programme: top military official

Avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on nuclear programme: top military official
Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong

Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong
Pakistan hopeful of positive response from Qatar, Saudi Arabia soon, says finance minister

Pakistan hopeful of positive response from Qatar, Saudi Arabia soon, says finance minister
LHC seeks response after ECP defers notification for Punjab Assembly's reserved seats

LHC seeks response after ECP defers notification for Punjab Assembly's reserved seats
SHC orders ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age

SHC orders ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age
Pakistan sends demarche to Indian diplomat over blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan sends demarche to Indian diplomat over blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

Mian Mansha hopeful things will improve in Pakistan in a few months

Mian Mansha hopeful things will improve in Pakistan in a few months
Budget 2022-23: Plan to jack up govt officials' salaries by 5-15% under consideration

Budget 2022-23: Plan to jack up govt officials' salaries by 5-15% under consideration
Govt to table NAB, election law bill in joint session of Parliament

Govt to table NAB, election law bill in joint session of Parliament

Latest

view all