Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are ready for the next chapter of their lives as their baby will be coming in to their lives in fall this year.

Taking to Instagram, Anand dropped some selfies with his ladylove as they enjoy their babymoon in Italy these days.

”Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor, bestest pregers person ever,” the father-to-be captioned the photos.

In the sun kissed pictures of the power couple, Sonam radiates pregnancy glow in a white shirt and gold chain. She completed her look with black shades while her gorgeous long hair fell perfectly down her shoulders.



On the other hand, Anand looked dapper as he donned an olive green shirt over a white t-shirt with stylish sunglasses.

Soon-to-be-mother Sonam reacted to the post as she dropped hearts in the comment section.

The couple announced their pregnancy in March 2022 in a joint statement, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” the statement added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

“We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” the caption read.