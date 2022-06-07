German FM visiting Pakistan for two days on Bilawal's invitation

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attends a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow, Russia January 18, 2022. — Reuters

FM Annalena Baerbock visiting Pakistan on FM Bilawal's invitation.

MOFA says German FM will call on PM Shehbaz Sharif on sidelines of visit.

Says FM Bilawal will hold talks on bilateral affairs with his German counterpart.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad today (Tuesday) for a two-day visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The visiting dignitary will discuss various matters of mutual interest with the Pakistani leadership.



The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on a range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues, while FM Baerbock will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation. The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts."

Pakistan and Germany completed 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. This milestone was celebrated by the two sides in a befitting manner, with a series of events held in Pakistan and Germany.

The visit of the German foreign minister is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.