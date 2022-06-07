German FM visiting Pakistan for two days on Bilawal's invitation

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad today (Tuesday) for a two-day visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. The visiting dignitary will discuss various matters of mutual interest with the Pakistani leadership.
The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on a range of bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and global issues, while FM Baerbock will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
"Germany is a valued partner of Pakistan, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union. The two countries have long-standing, cordial relations marked by mutual respect and close cooperation. The two sides attach special importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade and investment, energy, defence, and people-to-people contacts."
Pakistan and Germany completed 70 years of diplomatic ties in 2021. This milestone was celebrated by the two sides in a befitting manner, with a series of events held in Pakistan and Germany.
The visit of the German foreign minister is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and is expected to impart further boost to the multi-faceted Pakistan-Germany relationship.