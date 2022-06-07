 
60% Pakistanis reject Imran Khan's long march idea: survey

  • Even PTI voters appear to be divided on long march decision in IPOR survey.
  • Only 23% Pakistanis support option of holding sit-ins and long march.
  • 54% Pakistanis support idea of holding fresh elections; 35% go for completion of govt' term.

ISLAMABAD: At least 60% Pakistanis do not like PTI Chairman Imran Khan's idea to lead a long march to put pressure on the incumbent government. Instead, they suggest the former prime minister run his campaign from the assemblies.

The sentiment was expressed in a public survey conducted by Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR).

According to the survey, only 23% Pakistanis support the option of holding sit-ins and long march for PTI.

Even the PTI voters appear to be divided on the decision of the long march as 48% of them support leading a long march, while 44% are in favour of a struggle against the government in the assemblies.

Meanwhile, 54% Pakistanis also support the idea of holding fresh elections in the country, although 35% people suggest the assemblies should complete their constitutional term.

There was also a clear difference of opinion between PTI and PML-N voters on holding early elections and allowing assemblies to complete their constitutional term.

More than 2,000 people from across the country participated in the statistical survey, conducted between May 24 and June 3, 2022.

As seen on a party basis, 86% of PTI voters backed the idea of early elections, while 57% of PPP voters and 31% of people, who identified themselves as PML-N voters, said they favoured early elections.

In contrast, 63% of PML-N supporters, 39% of PPP voters and 11% of PTI workers supported the completion of the constitutional term of the National Assembly.

