Why was PM Shehbaz's Arabic Twitter account suspended?

Official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was launched to strengthen our bond and engagement with brotherly people of Arab countries — Twitter @abubakarumer
ISLAMABAD: Soon after the Pakistan government launched and announced the official Arabic language Twitter handle of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was suspended by the microblogging website.

However, shortly after the account suspension became widely publicised, Prime Minister's Digital Media Focal Person Abubakar Umar explained why it happened.

"It’s a verification issue. Twitter needs an ID to complete its verification process. It will be provided shortly. Thanks for pointing it out."

However, the account by the handle @ShehbazAr was back online on Tuesday.

"Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for showing your concern. You can follow for latest updates," said PM's Focal Person in tweet.

On Monday, the government launched the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Prime Minister’s Focal Person had confirmed the news, adding that the initiative has been taken to strengthen the bond and engagement with the brotherly people of Arab countries.

“Twitter handle to follow: @ShehbazAr,” he announced.

