Early elections will push country into default: Shahid Khaqan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says everybody needs to give priority to the national interest.

Says past four years of the country were wasted due to poor governance.

Says government will be producing up to 29,000 MW till June 29.

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ruled out the possibility of early elections in the country, saying due to the current economic turmoil, the country will move towards default, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, "Early elections are not the solution to the country’s problems. It will default if handed over to the interim government for three months."

The former premier said that the government knew the political cost of its decisions, but as he had mentioned earlier, "everybody would have to give priority to the national interest."

"We will gain nothing by playing politics. If the country moves towards default, which government will steer the country out of this crisis?" he asked, "At least there is a government who is dealing with the situation, and we will go to the masses before elections after solving issues," he added.

The former PM, shedding light on the current economic state of the country, went on to remark that when we came to office, the country's economic condition was worse than we had anticipated because the past four years of the country were wasted due to poor governance.

Regarding the situation of load shedding in the country, he stated, "Plans are now being made to procure coal, LNG, and oil, while the former government made no such arrangements."

"As of today, we produce 21,000 megawatts (MW) of power; by June 29, this will increase to 29,000 MW, and load shedding will be reduced to less than two hours," he continued.