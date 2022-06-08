 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
ASKKSAaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Early elections will push country into default: Shahid Khaqan

By
ASKKSAaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says everybody needs to give priority to the national interest.
  • Says past four years of the country were wasted due to poor governance.
  • Says government will be producing up to 29,000 MW till June 29. 

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ruled out the possibility of early elections in the country, saying due to the current economic turmoil, the country will move towards default, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, "Early elections are not the solution to the country’s problems. It will default if handed over to the interim government for three months."

The former premier said that the government knew the political cost of its decisions, but as he had mentioned earlier, "everybody would have to give priority to the national interest."

"We will gain nothing by playing politics. If the country moves towards default, which government will steer the country out of this crisis?" he asked, "At least there is a government who is dealing with the situation, and we will go to the masses before elections after solving issues," he added.

The former PM, shedding light on the current economic state of the country, went on to remark that when we came to office, the country's economic condition was worse than we had anticipated because the past four years of the country were wasted due to poor governance.

Regarding the situation of load shedding in the country, he stated, "Plans are now being made to procure coal, LNG, and oil, while the former government made no such arrangements."

"As of today, we produce 21,000 megawatts (MW) of power; by June 29, this will increase to 29,000 MW, and load shedding will be reduced to less than two hours," he continued.

More From Pakistan:

No more weddings after 10pm in Islamabad, govt decides

No more weddings after 10pm in Islamabad, govt decides
Ossification test reveals Dua Zahra's age 16 or 17

Ossification test reveals Dua Zahra's age 16 or 17
Four terrorists gunned down following two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Four terrorists gunned down following two separate operations in KP, Balochistan
India must be held accountable for stifling rights of religious minorities, foreign secretary tells OIC envoys

India must be held accountable for stifling rights of religious minorities, foreign secretary tells OIC envoys
Fact check: Government has not announced an increase in petrol price

Fact check: Government has not announced an increase in petrol price
PTI's movement will not stop, do whatever you want: Imran Khan tells govt

PTI's movement will not stop, do whatever you want: Imran Khan tells govt
Which austerity measures has government adopted?

Which austerity measures has government adopted?
'Rupee lost Rs23 against US dollar in last 55 days,' says Hammad Azhar

'Rupee lost Rs23 against US dollar in last 55 days,' says Hammad Azhar

Reports of petrol price hike send masses into frenzy in Karachi

Reports of petrol price hike send masses into frenzy in Karachi
President Arif Alvi approves reconstitution of National Economic Council

President Arif Alvi approves reconstitution of National Economic Council
German FM Annalena Baerbock cuts Pakistan trip short after testing positive for COVID-19

German FM Annalena Baerbock cuts Pakistan trip short after testing positive for COVID-19
'Pakistan should not be dragged into any conflict,' says FM Bilawal Bhutto

'Pakistan should not be dragged into any conflict,' says FM Bilawal Bhutto

Latest

view all