Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022
After attending the Paris unveiling of Bulgari’s latest jewellery collection, Priyanka Chopra was spotted heading for another event is a skinny black gown with statement white ruffles.
Spotted stepping out of the Paris hotel, the Quantico star made sure to grab attention with her nostalgic, high-fashion, yet simply elegant outfit that brought a gorgeous aura along with it.
With overlapping straps at the back, the dress also had a Deep neck cut that made way for Chopra’s Glittering diamond necklace that caught attention like a flare.
Chopra was reportedly photographed in a casual outfit while shopping at a children's boutique before donning this post-era look. The actress appeared to be out shopping for her newborn baby, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed through surrogate earlier this year.