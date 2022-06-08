Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Priyanka Chopra nailed the nostalgic Elizabethan look and made heads turn with her looks

After attending the Paris unveiling of Bulgari’s latest jewellery collection, Priyanka Chopra was spotted heading for another event is a skinny black gown with statement white ruffles.

Spotted stepping out of the Paris hotel, the Quantico star made sure to grab attention with her nostalgic, high-fashion, yet simply elegant outfit that brought a gorgeous aura along with it.

With overlapping straps at the back, the dress also had a Deep neck cut that made way for Chopra’s Glittering diamond necklace that caught attention like a flare.

Chopra was reportedly photographed in a casual outfit while shopping at a children's boutique before donning this post-era look. The actress appeared to be out shopping for her newborn baby, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, whom she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed through surrogate earlier this year.