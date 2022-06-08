 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Reuters

Prince Charles, France's Macron discuss war in Ukraine

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Prince Charles, Frances Macron discuss war in Ukraine
Prince Charles, France's Macron discuss war in Ukraine

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday congratulated Prince Charles on the ceremonies held for Queen Elizabeth's jubilee, in a phone call in which the heir to the British throne and the French leader also discussed the war in Ukraine, Macron's office said.

Prince Charles expressed the royal family's gratitude for "the deep marks of friendship shown by France during the Jubilee," the Elysee palace said in a statement.

Macron gave the queen a horse belonging to the French Republican Guard to mark her jubilee, describing the monarch as the "golden thread" that had bound France and Britain during her 70-year reign.

Elizabeth is known for her love of horses. Fabuleu de Maucour, the seven-year-old grey gelding gifted by Macron, escorted the president down the Champs Elysees in Paris last month as part of an official ceremony.

Charles and Macron also discussed Ukraine in their phone conversation on Tuesday, the Elysee said, noting that the two agreed on "the importance of maintaining the unity that has prevailed between allies since the start of the invasion."

They also discussed the consequences of the war in aggravating global food insecurity as well as environmental issues.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘haven’t kept relationships going: ‘They're outsiders’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘haven’t kept relationships going: ‘They're outsiders’
Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp celebrates his first birthday after winning Amber Heard defamation case
Johnny Depp ‘stuck with the bill’ after lawyer’s slip up: 'Forced to pay Amber!'

Johnny Depp ‘stuck with the bill’ after lawyer’s slip up: 'Forced to pay Amber!'
Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial
Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'

Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'
Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed

Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed
Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie

Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie
Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'

Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'
Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble
Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms

Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms
Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Latest

view all