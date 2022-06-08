 
Meghan Markle’s choice of designer for Lilibet has sad story behind it: See

Meghan Markle dressed up her daughter, Lilibet, in a pretty baby blue outfit for her first birthday, and if royal fans are correct, the designer behind the dress is not in business anymore.

According to Hello magazine, avid royal enthusiasts think Lilibet’s special birthday outfit, complete with a matching bonnet and pants, came from the California-based designer Isabel Garreton.

However, upon further digging, it was found that Isabel Garreton is shutting down their business, with the company making the formal announcement in May.

“In the coming month we will be closing Isabel Garreton, Inc., the company I founded over 30 years ago with one goal in mind: to provide a dignified work opportunity to underprivileged women through the development of a finely designed and crafted collection of children’s clothing,” their statement read.

The company also shared that they received many offers from potential buyers, however, decided to not sell the brand, and instead close it down.

“We entertained offers but decided against selling the brand because it is my name and no interested parties convinced me they would continue the ethical manufacturing approach that has defined who we are,” read the statement.

If fan theories are true, at least the brand would’ve gone out with a bang with the Duchess of Sussex choosing them for a particularly special moment in her daughter Lilibet’s life!

