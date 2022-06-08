COAS Gen Bajwa expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

 
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi on June 8, 2022. — Screengrab/ISPR
  • COAS Gen Bajwa presides over the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference. 
  • He talks about on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.
  • He emphasises maintaining high standards of operational preparedness.

RAWALPINDI: The 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held on Wednesday during which the attendees were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and response measures, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The conference was presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and took place at the General Head Quarters (GHQ). It was attended by the corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army. 

During the conference, General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made thus far.

The army chief laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu. 

General Bajwa added that the Pakistan Army was a professional institution that shall always fulfil its responsibilities towards the security, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty. 

