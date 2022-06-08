Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying their vacation as the actor dropped a loved up picture of the couple from an unknown location.

Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star dropped the selfie in her stories as they take some time out from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together.

In the picture, the 34-year-old star looks gorgeous with no make-up on. The actor could be seen wearing a strapless top which she paired with couple of chains.

On the other hand, Kohli donned a brown west as he cuddles with his ladylove for the picture.

The duo was earlier spotted at Mumbai airport today and refused to give a picture because they were getting late as per The Indian Express.

The power couple tied the knot with the sports star in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021.

The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress which will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.