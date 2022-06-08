 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic
Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying their vacation as the actor dropped a loved up picture of the couple from an unknown location.

Taking to Instagram, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star dropped the selfie in her stories as they take some time out from their busy schedules to spend some quality time together.

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

In the picture, the 34-year-old star looks gorgeous with no make-up on. The actor could be seen wearing a strapless top which she paired with couple of chains.

On the other hand, Kohli donned a brown west as he cuddles with his ladylove for the picture.

The duo was earlier spotted at Mumbai airport today and refused to give a picture because they were getting late as per The Indian Express.

The power couple tied the knot with the sports star in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Vamika, in January 2021.

The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress which will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’

Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See
Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video

Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video
Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet
Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears
Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'
Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success
R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness
Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video

Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video

Latest

view all