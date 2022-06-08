Federal govt restores Saturday as weekly holiday

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022
The federal government has decided to restore Saturday as a weekly holiday with immediate effect, a notification issued in this regard confirmed Wednesday.
As per the new schedule, federal government offices will operate from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm.
On Friday, the offices will observe the same timings with a prayer break from 12:30pm till 2:30pm.
When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assumed office on April 12, he had ordered the abolishment of Saturday as a weekly off. He had directed government employees to work six days a week.
Subsequently, in May, the government revised the timings of offices from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm. On Fridays, the timings were 8am to 1pm.
Previously, government offices operated from 9am to 5pm.