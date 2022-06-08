Federal govt restores Saturday as weekly holiday

The logo of the Government of Pakistan. — Twitter/File

When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assumed office on April 12, he had ordered abolishment of Saturday as weekly off.

As per new schedule, federal govt offices will operate from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday.

On Friday, offices will observe the same timings with a prayer break from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

The federal government has decided to restore Saturday as a weekly holiday with immediate effect, a notification issued in this regard confirmed Wednesday.

As per the new schedule, federal government offices will operate from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm.

On Friday, the offices will observe the same timings with a prayer break from 12:30pm till 2:30pm.

Subsequently, in May, the government revised the timings of offices from 8am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm. On Fridays, the timings were 8am to 1pm.

Previously, government offices operated from 9am to 5pm.