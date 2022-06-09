 
'Bewildered Imran Khan trying to approach establishment,' claims Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khwaja Asif stated on Wednesday that former prime minister Imran Khan was attempting to reach out to the establishment in order to escape a difficult situation, according to Geo News.

"Imran Khan is confused and bereft of senses as a result of frustration and failure. His rhetoric against the Pakistani army is still resonating in the air, but he is now seeking assistance from the establishment," he continued.

Khawaja Asif stated on the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath that the government is moving toward stability with each passing day. Due to the inability to clean up the mess of the past four years, we took painful decisions with some delay, and more will be required in the days to come.

"However, the outcome of our tough choices will be in the country's best interest," he continued.

Defending the decision of closing markets countrywide at 8:30 pm, Khawaja Asif said, “this decision will save electricity and the power shortage issue will be resolved in the next 20-25 days.”

Following the results of the survey conducted by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR) which revealed that PML-N has lost popularity, he was of the view that all coalition partners of the incumbent government should contest the next general elections from the platform of PDM.

"I also urge that our coalition government allies contest the next general elections together," he stated, adding, "not only will we win the general elections, but also the next by-elections,"

Khawaja Asif conceded the fact that the PML-popularity N's had declined, but he added, "This might be reversed when the masses get the dividends of our policies."

