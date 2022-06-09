 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 09 2022
The career of televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Aamir Liaquat Hussain — Geo.tv

Aamir Liaquat Hussain was born on July 5, 1972, in Karachi, to politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana.

A young Hussain began his career as a televangelist when he joined Geo Television in 2001, hosting the religious programme, Aalim Online. He left Geo TV in 2010 and went on to host several Ramzan transmission and game shows on other private broadcasters.

In 2002, he contested his first election on a ticket of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for the parliamentary constituency of NA-249 in Karachi.

After winning, he was inducted into the cabinet of then prime minister Shaukat Aziz as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs. Hussain served as a minister of state from 2004 to 2007 until he was asked to resign by his political party.

In 2018, the television star and politician again contested the election for the national assembly constituency NA-245 in Karachi and won. But this time Hussain was in the running from the platform of Imran Khan’s PTI.

He parted away with the PTI in April this year, during the time Khan was facing a vote of no confidence from the opposition parties.

Hussain has been married thrice. He died on Thursday at the age of 49.

