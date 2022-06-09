 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others
Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 37th birthday today as she receives heartfelt wishes from her Bollywood peers and fans on social media.

Internet has been buzzing with posts for the Veere Di Wedding star since morning that featured some of her gorgeous pictures and birthday notes for the actor.

From her father Anil Kapoor to actor Anushka Sharma, celebrities pour love for the birthday girl, who is soon going to welcome a baby with hubby Anand Ahuja.

The Thar actor penned a loving note for daughter as he wrote, “Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!”

“Parenthood is a see saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore... You'll see for yourself soon enough!” he added.

Anil continued, “Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!”

Check out the other wishes for Sonam here:

Anushka Sharma:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Katrina Kaif:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Kareena Kapoor:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Ananya Panday:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Madhuri Dixit:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Malaika Arora:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Swara Bhasker:

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others


More From Showbiz:

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic
Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’

Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See
Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video

Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video
Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet
Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears
Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'
Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success
R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness
Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Latest

view all