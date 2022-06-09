Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 37th birthday today as she receives heartfelt wishes from her Bollywood peers and fans on social media.

Internet has been buzzing with posts for the Veere Di Wedding star since morning that featured some of her gorgeous pictures and birthday notes for the actor.

From her father Anil Kapoor to actor Anushka Sharma, celebrities pour love for the birthday girl, who is soon going to welcome a baby with hubby Anand Ahuja.

The Thar actor penned a loving note for daughter as he wrote, “Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!”

“Parenthood is a see saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore... You'll see for yourself soon enough!” he added.



Anil continued, “Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!”

Check out the other wishes for Sonam here:

