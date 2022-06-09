‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

Sonam Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in pictures she shared on her 37th birthday as she talked about what’s on her mind.

Taking to Instagram, The Zoya Factor star dropped new gorgeous snaps in which she looked divine as she flaunted her baby bump in white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit.

The mom-to-be wrote, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...”

“Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity,” the Bollywood diva added.

In the pictures, Sonam looked radiant in an off-white satin ensemble with a long trail. The jaw dropping dress has sequins and pearls all over it.



The star is celebrating her birthday today as she received love from her father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.

Sonam shared pictures with Anand as she showed off her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”