 
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures
‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

Sonam Kapoor looks breathtakingly beautiful in pictures she shared on her 37th birthday as she talked about what’s on her mind.

Taking to Instagram, The Zoya Factor star dropped new gorgeous snaps in which she looked divine as she flaunted her baby bump in white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit.

The mom-to-be wrote, “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...”

“Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity,” the Bollywood diva added.

In the pictures, Sonam looked radiant in an off-white satin ensemble with a long trail. The jaw dropping dress has sequins and pearls all over it.

The star is celebrating her birthday today as she received love from her father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja announced in March 2022 that they were expecting their first baby four years after tying the knot in 2018.

Sonam shared pictures with Anand as she showed off her baby bump and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can.”

“Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way,” they added. “One family. Who will shower you with love and support.”

The statement continued: “We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

More From Showbiz:

Aamir Liaquat had reconciliation plans with Dania Malik?

Aamir Liaquat had reconciliation plans with Dania Malik?
Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others
Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic
Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’

Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See
Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video

Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video
Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet
Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears
Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan Akhar appreciates Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance on 'Ms Marvel'
Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’

Emotional Fatima Sana Shaikh pens ‘highs and lows’ of playing Laali in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Latest

view all