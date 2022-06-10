Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses about breast cancer diagnosis: Watch

Pardes star Mahima Chaudhry has recently opened up about her breast cancer journey in a latest video shared by Anupam Kher.



On Thursday, the Lamhe actor turned producer took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Mahima who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a video, the actress recounted the conversation she and Anupam had while she was in her chemo sessions.

Mahima went on to add that she had been receiving offers from web series and shows but she declined due to her deteriorating health.

However, she recalled that when the Kashmir Files actor ringed her up for his movie The Signature, she could not hide her condition and told him that she lost all her hair due to cancer treatment.

In the caption, the 67-year-old called Mahima, “a real hero” and also pointed out that the actress has “resumed work and is now open to new opportunities”.

While re-sharing the video, the actress thanked Anupam and wrote, “He has been such an angel in my journey. It takes a fantastic heart to be the great actor he is. He’s an outstanding human being, too.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Times of India, Mahima mentioned, “I am cancer-free. It got all over about three-four months back.”



The actress further clarified that she did not receive treatment from the United States as people concluded from Anupam’s post.

“People didn't see the video fully, they have just jumped to conclude that I went to America for my treatment. But the fact is that I was very much in Mumbai,” she added.