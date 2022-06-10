 
Chris Evans replaces Tim Allen as Buzz in Lightyear: Here’s why

Lightyear film-maker Angus MacLane has recently opened up on why he chose Chris Evans over Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in his forthcoming movie.

“It was an intentional decision to change in actors mainly because Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief,” explains the director in a recent interview with Variety.

However, in this new movie, MacLane told the outlet that Buzz is the action hero.

“He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama,” he remarked.

While appreciating Evans for his exceptional acting, MacLane mentioned, “He has the gravitas and that movie star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in Toy Story.”

The Captain America star also praised Allen and added that he used him as a “guideline” for voicing Buzz.

“I’d be a fool not to acknowledge the work Allen did,” while Evans added, “I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character. I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice.”

