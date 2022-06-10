David Beckham talks about his worst haircuts: ‘Probably the Mohawk’

David Beckham got candid about his most controversial hairstyles especially the Mohawk which he had to shave on orders of then-Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

In an interview with football coach Gary Neville for his YouTube channel The Overlap, the sports star talked about his hairstyles that were the most troublesome for him

“Probably the Mohawk,” the footballer said. “It lasted until the gaffer saw it and he made me shave it in the changing room.”

“The Mohawk and probably the cornrows,” Beckham added. “I had those done in the South of France when I'd had a glass of rosé.”

Talking about his favourite hairstyles, Beckham said as he pointed towards his current haircut, “Apart from this one? I always loved the skinhead because it was easy.”

“You didn't have to do anything with it so I loved the skinhead,” Beckham told Neville.

The former Manchester United player further talked about his fashion choices, he said, “I always felt that I looked good. I look back now and I'm not sure but I always felt that I was always wearing the right thing at the time.”

“I just loved fashion,” Beckham continued. “I loved wearing different things and different clothes and things like that.”