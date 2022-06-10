 
entertainment
Chris Hemsworth ‘scared’ of Christian Bale in ‘Thor Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth only had good things to say about his Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Christian Bale.

In an interview with the Disney D23 magazine, the Australian actor opened up about how Bale’s performance had a ‘scary’ impact on the whole crew.

“The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun – then he'd walk on set, and we'd all look at each other and say 'Oh, my God! This is really intense. This is really scary," said Hemsworth.

The 38-year-old actor explained the The Dark Knight star’s diverse personality, sharing how Bale’s demeanor was 'calm and totally normal’ when off set, unlike his frightening performance while acting.

Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie, had something similar to say, “[Bale] toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colorful, snappy, irreverent world.”

