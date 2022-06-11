Watch: 'Ya Nabi Salaam Alaika' played allegedly by Pakistani hackers on Indian channel





Computer screen showing video of apparent hacking of a news channel.—Screengrab from Twitter/@faraznoor96

A video of an Indian media outlet named Time8 News being hacked allegedly by a Pakistani group called "Team Revolution PK" is going viral.

The clip shows a Time8 News presenter reporting breaking news when suddenly a small Pakistani flag appears on the screen.

Soon after, a ticker on the screen says "Hacked by Team Revolution PK" and then a famous "Naat", which is a poetic praise to the Prophet (PBUH), "Ya Nabi Salaam Alaika" starts playing.

Later, another banner appears that says "Respect the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAWW".

Even though Time8 News has not commented on the matter, the video is gradually going viral. It has garnered almost 180,000 views.



The video emerged after protests broke out in India after two BJP officials made blasphemous comments on the prophet. Nearly 20 Muslim nations united against the remarks and an FIR was registered against BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

During rallies, 130 were arrested and two shot dead by police.

