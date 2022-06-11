Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt

Prince Andrew is being mocked for his £1.6 million debt.



Amid reports of the Duke of York Swiss chalet being 'frozen' by authorities over recurring liability, the royal has been branded an 'absolute fool.'



Sources in Verbier reveal that the £18million ski chalet is “under sequestration” due to the alleged debt. The estate was sold to the Prince by French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre in 2014.

She later sued the couple over an outstanding £6.7 million debt.

According to Le Temps, a Swiss newspaper, "Andrew and Fergie entered into a business arrangement with an unnamed couple in the resort and the reported £1.6m debt prompted the sequestration of the property, named Henora."



Andrew, who found a buyer for the property in February to pay sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, has his plans gone haywire.

Geneva law professor Nicolas Jeandin told Le Temps: “A sale is in principle impossible, except with the agreement of the creditor.”