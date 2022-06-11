Former PPP leader Dr Sikandar Mendhro passes away

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker and senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro — Geo.tv

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker and senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro has passed away after a prolonged fight with cancer in the United States, Geo News reported.

Dr Mendhro was born in Badin on July 7, 1943 and was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's close associate.



He was elected to the Senate in 2018.



Dr Mendhro also served as Minister of Religious Affairs, Minister of Ushr, and Minister of Zakat as well as Minister of Health for Sindh.

According to sources, Dr Mendhro was diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalised for two months in the United States.

His body would be brought to Pakistan on Tuesday next week, according to family.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow on the death of the PPP senator and expressed his condolences to Dr Mendhro's son on his father's death.

While recognising Dr Mendhro's contributions to the party he said that the late leader dedicated his life to health, the environment, fisherman, and for the poor.

He said that the party has lost his key member today.