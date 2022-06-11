 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Former PPP leader Dr Sikandar Mendhro passes away

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker and senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro — Geo.tv
Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker and senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro — Geo.tv

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker and senator Dr Sikandar Mendhro has passed away after a prolonged fight with cancer in the United States, Geo News reported. 

Dr Mendhro was born in Badin on July 7, 1943 and was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's close associate.

He was elected to the Senate in 2018.

Dr Mendhro also served as Minister of Religious Affairs, Minister of Ushr, and Minister of Zakat as well as Minister of Health for Sindh.

According to sources, Dr Mendhro was diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalised for two months in the United States.

His body would be brought to Pakistan on Tuesday next week, according to family.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow on the death of the PPP senator and expressed his condolences to Dr Mendhro's son on his father's death.

While recognising Dr Mendhro's contributions to the party he said that the late leader dedicated his life to health, the environment, fisherman, and for the poor.

He said that the party has lost his key member today.

More From Pakistan:

High-level PPP huddle seeks parliament's role in countering terrorism

High-level PPP huddle seeks parliament's role in countering terrorism
The ‘untold story’ behind the fall of Arif Naqvi

The ‘untold story’ behind the fall of Arif Naqvi
How is the ban on imported products affecting people?

How is the ban on imported products affecting people?
Watch: 'Ya Nabi Salaam Alaika' played allegedly by Pakistani hackers on Indian channel

Watch: 'Ya Nabi Salaam Alaika' played allegedly by Pakistani hackers on Indian channel
Watch: Teary-eyed Mishi Khan apologises to Aamir Liaquat for her harsh words

Watch: Teary-eyed Mishi Khan apologises to Aamir Liaquat for her harsh words
PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's bail confirmed in Rs16bn money laundering case

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz's bail confirmed in Rs16bn money laundering case
FO rejects Qureshi's claims Pakistan will not oppose India's UNSC bid

FO rejects Qureshi's claims Pakistan will not oppose India's UNSC bid
PPP issues show-cause notice to member for attending peace talks with TTP

PPP issues show-cause notice to member for attending peace talks with TTP
APML rebuts reports of ex-president Pervez Musharraf's death

APML rebuts reports of ex-president Pervez Musharraf's death
PTI rejects 'unimaginative, purana Pakistan budget'

PTI rejects 'unimaginative, purana Pakistan budget'
Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husband's death

Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husband's death
Imran Khan’s long march postponed till after Punjab by-elections: Pervez Elahi

Imran Khan’s long march postponed till after Punjab by-elections: Pervez Elahi

Latest

view all