West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalised in Multan

Avenesh Seetaram, clothed in the team's colours, in this undated photo shared on Twitter by Windies Cricket

MULTAN: A West Indies analyst, who was in the city for three ICC World Cup Super League ODI matches between Pakistan and his home team, was hospitalised on Saturday.

The Senior Men's Team Analyst, Avenesh Seetaram, was taken to a private healthcare facility, where according to Windies Cricket, treatment for "stomach discomfort" is underway.

"After experiencing stomach discomfort and sickness overnight, the Senior Men’s Team Analyst, Avenesh Seetaram has been admitted to the hospital in Multan for monitoring and rehydration," Windies Cricket tweeted.

A heavy police contingent was also posted at the hospital for security.

The two teams locked horns on June 8 and 10 with Pakistan winning both matches to seal the series.

Their next encounter will take place on Sunday, June 12.

Pakistan, who won the opening match by five wickets, and the second by 120 runs, will be looking to complete a clean sweep of the series.

The Green Shirts have now 10 consecutive ODI series against the West Indies.