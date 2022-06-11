Ellie Goulding opens up about motherhood, 'It has taken over everything’

File Footage

Ellie Goulding got candid about her experience of motherhood in a recent interview as she said that it has ‘taken over everything.’

In a conversation with Ferne Cotton, the Love Me Like You Do singer talked about how her life was changed after giving birth to her son Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

“Motherhood has taken over everything, it's influenced everything,” the singer told Ferne.

Ellie added noting some sleepless nights, “Obviously the first thing is like you just wanna be with your baby, all the time.”

“And then it's just this whole new world of emotion and sleeplessness, a combination of that,” she shared.

However, the 35-year-old could still managed to work on her music as she said, “I've managed to write a whole bunch of songs, actually it seems to have come even more naturally.”

“I haven't quite hit that point yet where i'm wanting to talk about this thing I have with my child, and this insane bond and connection, and with my husband,” said Ellie.

Ellie got engaged to art dealer Caspar Jopling in 2018 and the two tied the knot a year later in 2019.

The couple welcomed their son in 2021.



