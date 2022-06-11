 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ellie Goulding opens up about motherhood, 'It has taken over everything’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

File Footage

Ellie Goulding got candid about her experience of motherhood in a recent interview as she said that it has ‘taken over everything.’

In a conversation with Ferne Cotton, the Love Me Like You Do singer talked about how her life was changed after giving birth to her son Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

“Motherhood has taken over everything, it's influenced everything,” the singer told Ferne.

Ellie added noting some sleepless nights, “Obviously the first thing is like you just wanna be with your baby, all the time.”

“And then it's just this whole new world of emotion and sleeplessness, a combination of that,” she shared.

However, the 35-year-old could still managed to work on her music as she said, “I've managed to write a whole bunch of songs, actually it seems to have come even more naturally.”

“I haven't quite hit that point yet where i'm wanting to talk about this thing I have with my child, and this insane bond and connection, and with my husband,” said Ellie.

Ellie got engaged to art dealer Caspar Jopling in 2018 and the two tied the knot a year later in 2019.

The couple welcomed their son in 2021. 


More From Entertainment:

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebels against her mom Angelina Jolie?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rebels against her mom Angelina Jolie?
Kate Middleton's plastered thumb sparks speculations

Kate Middleton's plastered thumb sparks speculations
Prince Charles makes a rare political statement, slams UK’s policy

Prince Charles makes a rare political statement, slams UK’s policy
Tom Cruise flipped and totaled Oracle founder Larry Ellison's car: claim reports

Tom Cruise flipped and totaled Oracle founder Larry Ellison's car: claim reports
Selena Gomez drops gorgeous pics of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's wedding

Selena Gomez drops gorgeous pics of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's wedding
Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson
Prince Charles’ future rule under threat: ‘Looking dull!’

Prince Charles’ future rule under threat: ‘Looking dull!’
Why Sam Neill felt 'extreme reluctance' over becoming James Bond?

Why Sam Neill felt 'extreme reluctance' over becoming James Bond?
Angelina Jolie's children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life

Angelina Jolie's children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life
Prince Harry called to ‘dish more on royals’ to safeguard memoir sales

Prince Harry called to ‘dish more on royals’ to safeguard memoir sales
Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film
Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

Latest

view all