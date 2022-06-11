'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally, in Lahore, Pakistan April 21, 2022. — Reuters

Imran Khan says he chose to go to public after ouster.

PTI chairman claims IMF will not accept govt's budget.

Khan says will march to capital with "full force" soon.

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan thinks that the "powerful quarters" are disturbed due to the ongoing political and economic crisis.

In conversation with journalists and anchorpersons on Saturday, the PTI chairman said the only way to ensure the ongoing crisis is resolved is for the government to hold elections.

The ousted prime minister said he had two options after his ouster in April — seek forgiveness from "powerful quarters" or fight his case in public.

"I decided to go to the people," Khan told journalists and anchorpersons, referring to his "Azadi March" and the protests that followed after his removal from power.

In the coming days, Khan said he would march to Islamabad and rebutted speculations that the "Azadi March" had come to an end. "No one should think that the march has ended."

'Fully confront government's fascist tactics'

The PTI chairman said he would hold a long march with "full force" after Supreme Court's orders as the party had knowledge of all matters and is prepared to face what was ahead of it.

"We have decided to fully confront the government's fascist tactics," the PTI chairman said, adding that after the budget for the next fiscal year, it seems that this government will remain in power for only a month and a half.

Khan added that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would never accept the coalition government's budget and that global institutions were aware of the current set-up's "incompetency".

The ousted prime minister said IMF and other countries are aware that the public does not support the current government.