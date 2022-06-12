 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘had no intention’ of staying in UK after marrying Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle never really had any plans of staying with the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry.

Royal biographer Howard Hodgson issued this revelation during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “I’m sure Diana just genuinely did not understand that being a princess is a horrible thing. You can’t go to the loo without having someone standing outside the door.”

“You do the same things every day on the same dates every year for the rest of your life and you have to be polite to everybody all the time.”

“So I think she found out quite quickly that this is not Cinderella. But I think Meghan knew that the whole time and she just had no intention of staying.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’
Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch

Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch
Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance
Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud

Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud
Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details

Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details
Queen Elizabeth ‘reduced to tears’ at Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Details

Queen Elizabeth ‘reduced to tears’ at Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’
John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa

John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'
Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding

Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding
Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Latest

view all