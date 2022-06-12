Meghan Markle ‘had no intention’ of staying in UK after marrying Prince Harry?

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle never really had any plans of staying with the Royal Family when she married Prince Harry.



Royal biographer Howard Hodgson issued this revelation during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “I’m sure Diana just genuinely did not understand that being a princess is a horrible thing. You can’t go to the loo without having someone standing outside the door.”

“You do the same things every day on the same dates every year for the rest of your life and you have to be polite to everybody all the time.”

“So I think she found out quite quickly that this is not Cinderella. But I think Meghan knew that the whole time and she just had no intention of staying.”