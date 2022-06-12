Alia Bhatt flashes her million-dollar dimpled smile in latest snap

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is currently shooting her Hollywood debut project, Heart Of Stone in London.



Amid her busy schedule, the Ganugubai Kathiawadi starlet has managed to spend quality time with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt as the trio spotted together at a lavish restaurant.

The Dear Zindagi actress’s mom took to her Instagram space and shared a click with her beloved daughters and wrote, “Hello there” with three red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Alia took to the comments section and wrote, “Hello mommy”.

Check out Soni Razdan’s post:



In the picture, the Raazi actress stepped in a casual black tee with a plunging neckline and tied her hair into a sleek bun with small golden hoops, smiling into the camera.



She sat beside sissy Shaheen Bhatt who was seen flaunting her cute dimples as she was dressed in a denim jacket to beat the chills while her mom looked classy in a leopard shirt.

Fans started pouring in comments as they were in love seeing the happy family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.

She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.