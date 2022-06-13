 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Disgraced Prince Andrew's bombshell new demand from Queen revealed

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Prince Andrew is reportedly asking his mother, the Queen, to restore his status as HRH and also reinstate his key royal role as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

As per The Telegraph, the disgraced Duke of York has been trying to get his status as ‘His Royal Highness’ and a prince by blood restored, months after he lost the title to a sexual assault case against him, which he later settled.

Prince Andrew also reportedly wants his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, to be recognised as working royals.

According to a source: “The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.”

“Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected,” the insider shared.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Andrew could be expected to attend Monday’s Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle; it will mark his first royal appearance since March’s remembrance service for his late father, Prince Philip. 

