Delhi Police detain students rallying for Afreen Fatima

Delhi police detains students protesting in support of Afreen Fatima.—Screengrab via Twitter/@mhassanism

Fatima is student activist whose house was illegally demolished.

Police allege that her father is responsible for protests that broke out on Friday.

Delhi police detained many student protestors who were rallying for student activist Afreen Fatima, whose house was bulldozed illegally in India yesterday.

Following the BJP spokesperson's blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and outcry throughout India, the 20-year-old activist's house was demolished as she partook in a protest. Following the development, hundreds of students rallied in her support, Al Jazeera reported.

Videos are emerging from India that show Delhi Police detaining student protestors while they chant slogans in support of Fatima.

"Is this the way you deal with students?" a student can be heard shouting as she is handled by the police and pushed into a van.

While being detained, many students shouted slogans that encouraged Fatima to not stop her activism.

Students walked throughout the city crying "Amit Shah tera naam, Islamophobia" meaning "Amit Shah your name is Islamophobia".



Amit Shah is the president of the Indian political party BJP whose senior members made blasphemous remarks. The party is often called out for its Hindutva extremism within the country. A first information report (FIR) was registered against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and both the members of the party were suspended.

A poster that students carried said: "Stop bulldozing our homes, resist the political vendetta of Modi."



—Screengrab via Twitter/@mhassanism

Afreen Fatima is the daughter of Javed Mohammad, who is a prominent face in the anti-CAA protests, reported The Wire.

The police allege that Mohammad is responsible for the protests that broke out on Friday.