Monday Jun 13 2022
Country to face food insecurity if farmers not given targetted subsidies: Imran Khan

Monday Jun 13, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the farmers convention in Islamabad on June 13, 2022. — Screengrab/Hum News Live
  • Khan says farmers are given subsidies all over the world. 
  • He adds national security will be in danger if agriculture sector not sustainable. 
  • "Farmers showed record production during PTI's era as it had provided subsidies to them," says ex-PM. 

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Monday warned of food insecurity in the country if the coalition government does not focus on giving targetted subsidies to farmers. 

Addressing a farmer's convention in the federal capital, the party chairman said: "Farmers are given subsidies all over the world and if the agriculture sector is not sustainable, this would put national security in danger." 

The former prime minister said that the country cannot move forward if farmers are ignored. "This will lead to food insecurity in the country," he added. 

Commenting on the rising inflation, the ex-premier said that the farmers showed a record production during the PTI government's tenure as it had provided subsidies to them. "Cotton production increased by 17%, sugarcane by 9.4%, and sugar production by 24% during the PTI's tenure," Khan added.

He said that the prices of petrol, electricity, and ghee had increased during the incumbent government's tenure. 

Talking about his government's efforts to provide ease to the farmers, the PTI chairman said his government provided a Rs132 billion subsidy on urea fertiliser. "Our government tried its best to help farmers," he reiterated.

Rs21 billion for agriculture sector

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Friday unveiled the "progressive budget" for the year 2022-23 and the government decided to increase its grant and allocate Rs21 billion for the sector.

The finance minister said agriculture was the backbone of the country’s economy. 

“This will help increase the output of the sector. Moreover, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research has devised a growth strategy for the next three months with the help of the provinces and planning commission,” he added.

Ismail said that the strategy aims at making farmers prosperous, dealing with the changing weather, promoting “smart” agriculture, self-reliance, value addition, and agro-processing.

He also said that the government "will increase the agricultural production to increase arable produce and increase per acre yield."

