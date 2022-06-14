Senior journalist reaches home after brief detention

 
Senior journalist Nafees Naeem. — Aaj News
KARACHI: Senior journalist Nafees Naeem, who was picked up by unidentified men from Karachi's Nazimabad a day earlier, reached home Tuesday morning, Geo News reported.

Naeem works as a senior assignment editor for Aaj News. A day earlier, he was buying groceries near his house when he was picked up by unidentified men.

However, in the wee hours of Tuesday, the Aaj News director confirmed that Naeem had reached home.

The case of Nafees Naeem’s kidnapping on the complainant of his brother was registered at the Gulbahar police station.

Following his disappearance, the Aaj News administration strongly condemned the incident and said the disappearance of a journalist is against the law.

The administration had said that legal action should be taken against Naeem if there is any case registered against him, however, the law gives the right to people to defend themselves.

"No law allows any institution to pick up anyone without any FIR or any charge against that person," said the administration.

The news channel had also demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah take notice of the incident and ensure the immediate recovery of the journalist.

