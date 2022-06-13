Journalist reportedly picked up by unidentified men

Senior journalist Naeem Nazim. — Aaj News

KARACHI: A senior journalist working associated with Aaj News has reportedly been picked up by unidentified men from the city's Nazimabad area, Geo News reported Monday.

The missing journalist, identified as Naeem Nazim, was buying groceries near his house when the incident happened, the administration of the private news channel said, according to the report.

According to eyewitnesses, people in plain clothes arrived in a police mobile to pick Nazim up.

He worked as an assignment editor at the news channel.



Strongly condemning the incident, Aaj News administration said that the disappearance of the journalist is against the law.

The administration said that legal action should be taken against Nazim if there is any case registered against him, however, the law gives the right to people to defend themselves.

"No law allows any institution to pick up anyone without any FIR or any charge against that person," said the administration.

The news channel demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah take notice of the incident and ensure the immediate recovery of the journalist..

