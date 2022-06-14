 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Amber Heard claims Depp paid fake witnesses, randos after Kate Moss testimony
Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' fake witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony

Amber Heard is sharing his opinion of the 'unjust' trial she recently fought with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Speaking on Today Show with host Savannah Guthrie, Heard exclusively spoke about the influence of social media and fake testimonies upon the jury.

Speaking of the decision, she said: "How could, I'll put it this way. How could they make judgements, how could they not come to the conclusion that they did.

Heard continued: "They sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of non-stop relentless testimony for paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos."

"I don't blame the jury. I actually understand he's a beloved character and people feel they know him."

She continued: "He's a fantastic actor."

Ms Guthrie suddenly then added, "the job is to not be dazzled by that. The job is to look at the facts and the evidence and they did not believe your testimony and evidences."

Amber Heard also said: “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup

Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup
Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée

Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée
Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'

Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'
Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video

Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video
Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’

Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’
Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skimpy swimsuit as she takes Pete Davidson to a beach for romance
Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?

Justin Bieber puts his career on risk by sharing personal health struggles?
Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’

Prince Harry, Meghan warned over leaking Jubilee footage to Netflix: ‘Last chance’
Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return

Prince William gave 'ultimatum' to Queen over Prince Andrew's royal return
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character': Video

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character': Video
Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Kanye West's new flame Chaney Jones stuns Kim Kardashian with her fit physique?

Latest

view all