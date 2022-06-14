 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Rhea Chakraborty marks Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary with sweet unseen pics

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary with sweet unseen pics

Rhea Chakraborty remembered late boy friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Chehre actor dropped some unseen pictures with the Dil Bechara star, who passed away in 2020.

“Miss you every day…” Rhea captioned the sweet memories.

The duo seems happy on different occasions in the sweet throwback pictures.

Rhea Chakraborty marks Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary with sweet unseen pics

“Everyone miss him,” one fan commented as another wrote, “Prayers and peace to his soul. Stay strong Rhea.”

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June 2020 after which Rhea was accused of abetting his suicide by his father KK Singh.

Rhea was later arrested in the investigation of a drug case in relation to Sushant’s death. However, she later got out on bail.

