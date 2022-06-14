Ranbir Kapoor will join Hollywood like his wife Alia Bhatt?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most adorable couple in the tinsel town. After tying the knot in April, the couple have been busy filming for their respective movies.



Interestingly, Alia has flown to London for her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone. Ranbir on the other hand is reportedly seen shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for his new movie.

In a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, the Rockstar actor replied to a question about his intention to get into Hollywood just like his wife.

Ranbir declared that he had no inclination to work for the west entertainment industry.

“Meri gaadi yahan theek chal rahi hai (I am doing fine here). I am happy with that much. I don’t have any Hollywood dreams. All my dreams are for Brahmastra,” stated the actor.

“I have always believed that if you want to reach audience worldwide, you can do it with your own culture and language. I feel whatever content is entertaining in your culture, it can touch all audiences,” he asserted.

The Brahmastra’s actor has further disclosed the reason about his apprehension of not working into Hollywood.

“I am really scared of auditions and Hollywood productions are famous for getting even top actors to read or audition for the parts, a trend that is largely absent in India,” he admitted.

Ranbir added, “The dreams Alia has, I have never seen in anybody else. But I am happy where I am.”