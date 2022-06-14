 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI has reservations against new US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome: Shireen Mazari

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

PTI leaders Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari addressing a press conference. — Screengrab/24 News
  • Mazari claims American envoy is yet to present his credentials but is holding meetings with officials.
  • Mazari claims wherever PM Shehbaz goes for “begging” he comes back empty-handed. 
  • Says no one in world is ready to talk to incumbent Pakistani govt. 

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shireen Mazari said on Tuesday that her party has reservations against the new American ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

In a press conference flanked by PTI leader Asad Umar, Mazari alleged that the American envoy was holding meetings with Pakistani officials even though he is yet to present his credentials.

“American envoy met the foreign minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foreign Office did not issue any statement or pictures of the meeting,” alleged the PTI leader.

She added that the Blome was the US envoy to Iraq when the government was changed there and that was the time when the Middle Eastern country was attacked.

Mazari alleged that the incumbent envoy was running a "strategic cell in Afghanistan."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Mazari alleged that wherever the premier goes for “begging” he comes back empty-handed. 

She added that PM Shehbaz came back empty-handed from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“No one in the world is ready to talk to this government. This government will do what America wants,” alleged Mazari.

On the other hand, Asad Umar repeated his party’s call for holding elections in the country, adding that the nation’s future should be decided by vote.

US ambassador arrives in Pakistan

Last month, the new United States ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, a career member of the senior foreign service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, arrived in Islamabad, US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan confirmed.

“Ambassador Donald Blome began his assignment at the United States Embassy in Islamabad today,” said a statement issued by the embassy on May 23.

Blome will lead the US mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan.

Blome’s appointment comes some four years after Ambassador David Hale completed his three-year term in Islamabad and left for Washington to take over as undersecretary of state for political affairs.

US President Joe Biden had recommended renowned diplomat Blome to be the new US ambassador to Pakistan last year and on December 14, 2021, the American Senate's Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing to consider his nomination. The committee later confirmed his appointment by voice vote.

Earlier in his career, Blome served as the Civilian Co-Director, Multinational Force Strategic Engagement Cell, Baghdad, Political Counsellor, Embassy Kuwait, and as Israel Desk Officer, Deputy Director and Acting Director, Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

Latest

