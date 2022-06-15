 
sports
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

England all-rounder Moeen Ali. — AFP/File
  • "I am withdrawing my retirement from Test cricket," says Moeen Ali. 
  • Says he made this decision as Pakistan is his second home. 
  • Ali had ended his 64-cap Test career last September. 

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is ready for his comeback in a Test series against Pakistan.

He officially announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has ended his retirement from Test cricket and plans to play a series against Pakistan. 

The English cricketer had ended his 64-cap Test career last September after admitting he found it hard to stay motivated for the five-day form of the sport.

Taking to Twitter, Ali said: "I am withdrawing my retirement from Test cricket, and I will play a series against Pakistan."

The all-rounder added that "Pakistan is my second home, so I made this decision. Always Love Pakistan." 

Last week, Ali had revealed that he would love to be part of England's tour to Pakistan which is scheduled to take place in September and December 2022.

“When, or if, (England head coach) Baz McCullum wants me, I’ll definitely play in Pakistan,” he had said. 

“I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it’s not the same, to travel with an England side there having family background from that part of the world will be amazing."

