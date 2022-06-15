ECP releases data of assets owned by PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan, Zardari, and others

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L), PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. — Reuters/Instagram/AFP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday released the data on the assets owned by members of Parliament — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — for the year 2021.



According to the ECP document, the total assets owned by PM Shehbaz are worth Rs246 million while his property in London is worth Rs130 million.

The document said that the prime minister has Rs2 million in his bank account.

"PM Shehbaz has borrowed Rs63.9 million from his son Suleman Shehbaz, however, his bank account in London is empty," stated the document, adding that he is indebted with Rs140 million.

Imran Khan

The ECP document stated that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs142.1 million while he has inherited houses in Zaman Park and Mianwali and three in Bhakkar.

The former premier has a 300-kanal house as a gift in Bani Gala. The construction of the house cost Rs11.4 million while his residence in Zaman Park cost around Rs48.6 million.



Moreover, the PTI chairman has paid an advance of Rs11.9 million for two apartments in Grand Hyatt in Islamabad.

Khan's wife and former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi owns 52 kanals of land in Pakpattan while she also has 379 kanals of land in Pir Ghani and 267 kanals of land in Okara. She is also the owner of a three-canal house in Bani Gala.

Zardari family

PPP Co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari's assets are worth Rs714.2 million. He owns 20 properties in Pakistan, of which he has inherited five of them.

Apart from that, Zardari has arms worth Rs16.6 million and six vehicles. However, he has no property outside of Pakistan.

His son, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's assets are worth Rs600 million and he owns 19 properties in Pakistan. He has seven bank accounts and Rs66.8 million in cash.

On the other hand, Bilawal possesses 150 tolas of gold and seven watches abroad. The PPP chairperson has also invested in Dubai and is the owner of two properties. One of the bungalows is gifted while he has inherited the other one.

Raja Riaz

Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz Ahmed owns four properties worth Rs3.7 million and two vehicles.

Omar Ayub

The document stated that former energy minister Omar Ayub Khan's assets are worth Rs 1.19 billion.

Ahsan Iqbal

According to ECP's document, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal owns three properties in Narowal and Rahim Yar Khan and 15 tolas of inherited gold.



Iqbal has Rs324,000 in his bank and Rs265,000 in cash.

Sheikh Rasheed

Former minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has seven properties in Pakistan worth Rs41.8 million. He has Rs106.8 million in his bank account.



Ayaz Sadiq

The document said that PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq owns assets worth Rs248.1 million.

Farrukh Habib

Former minister of state Farrukh Habib has assets worth Rs24.5 million.



Hammad Azhar

PTI's Hammad Azhar owns assets worth Rs402 million, said the document.