 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Zeeshan Shah

PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls

By
Zeeshan Shah

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Kaimkhani. — Facebook/File
Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Kaimkhani. — Facebook/File

  • PSP leader Kaimkhani was not in his car when it was shot at.
  • Police mobile moving along with politician also fired upon.
  • The incident takes place during by-polls of NA-240.

KARACHI: The vehicle of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Kaimkhani was fired upon in the city’s Korangi area during the by-election for a National Assembly constituency.

The incident took place as the political activities heightened in the NA-240 constituency — which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi — on Thursday evening, with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.

Fortunately, the PSP leader was not in the car when it was shot at. The police mobile moving along with Kaimkhani was also fired upon.

Read more: MQM-P eyes holding on to NA-240 seat

Apart from this, the constituency also witnessed violence during the day, with members of political parties clashing with polling officials. Firing incidents also took place at different points in the constituency.

But the voting continued uninterrupted till 5pm on the seat that fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19.

More From Pakistan:

One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election

One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election
Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody

Watch: Presiding officer caught stealing ballot papers; taken into custody
IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month

IHC nullifies earlier ruling on wrapping up PTI’s foreign funding case within month
Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources

Power supply from commercial feeders to be cut in evening hours: sources
Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea

Debate on cutting down on chai heats up as Ahsan Iqbal doubles down on idea
IHC seeks NA secretary's report on Shireen Mazari's arrest

IHC seeks NA secretary's report on Shireen Mazari's arrest
Pakistan will default if we don't implement PTI agreement with IMF: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan will default if we don't implement PTI agreement with IMF: Maryam Nawaz
No Pakistani PM can run an independent foreign policy: Imran Khan

No Pakistani PM can run an independent foreign policy: Imran Khan
No evidence of Dua Zahra's kidnapping found, say police

No evidence of Dua Zahra's kidnapping found, say police
Change your habits, we must unite, says Kaira after govt hikes petrol price

Change your habits, we must unite, says Kaira after govt hikes petrol price
PM Shehbaz promises 'details soon' on PTI govt's deal with IMF

PM Shehbaz promises 'details soon' on PTI govt's deal with IMF
Money laundering case: Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

Money laundering case: Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

Latest

view all