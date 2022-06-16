PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani’s car shot at during NA 240 by-polls

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Kaimkhani. — Facebook/File

PSP leader Kaimkhani was not in his car when it was shot at.

Police mobile moving along with politician also fired upon.

The incident takes place during by-polls of NA-240.

KARACHI: The vehicle of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Kaimkhani was fired upon in the city’s Korangi area during the by-election for a National Assembly constituency.



The incident took place as the political activities heightened in the NA-240 constituency — which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi — on Thursday evening, with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.

Fortunately, the PSP leader was not in the car when it was shot at. The police mobile moving along with Kaimkhani was also fired upon.

Apart from this, the constituency also witnessed violence during the day, with members of political parties clashing with polling officials. Firing incidents also took place at different points in the constituency.

But the voting continued uninterrupted till 5pm on the seat that fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19.