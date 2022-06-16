One dead as violence mars Karachi's NA-240 by-election

KARACHI: A person was killed after he was shot during the by-election in the NA-240 constituency and several others have been injured as violence marred the polls.



Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) officials said that the deceased — Saifullah, whose age was 60 — died when he was brought to the medical facility.

The administration officials said that five injured people were brought to the hospital. Sources at the facility explained that some had gunshot wounds, while others had sustained injuries after being beaten up with sticks.

The incident took place as the political activities heightened in the constituency — which covers areas in Korangi and Landhi — with political parties eyeing to win the NA seat.



The photo collage shows violence and political activities taking place during the NA-240 by-election in Karachi's Korangi and Landhi areas, on June 16, 2022. — Photos by Zia ur Rehman

Voting continued uninterrupted till 5pm on the seat that fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19.

As many as 25 candidates, including MQM-P’s Abu Bakr, Mohajir Qaumi Movement’s Rafi Uddin Faisal, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PSP) Shabbir Qaimkhani, PPP’s Nasir-Lodhi, and TLP's Kashif Qadri were contesting elections for the seat. PTI and JI boycotted the by-elections.

TLP 'killed party member'

Talking to Geo News, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal confirmed that the deceased person was a member of his party and several others were in critical condition.

“He was our party member, who was aged. He resided in Baldia. The TLP people attacked us and killed my party member,” the PSP chairman said, rebutting the claims of the TLP that they were attacked.

Kamal said that had the PSP used weapons, no one would be able to open fire at their offices and return safely. “They (TLP) are spewing lies. I appeal to the authorities that arrest them or give us weapons.”



Ruling out that his party resorted to violence, Kamal said his party members’ “lives were very precious to him” and that he wanted action to be taken against TLP for allegedly gunning down his party member.



Kamal was present at the time that the firing incident took place during the by-polls — which witnessed low-voter turnout amid the violent clashes.



'Thugs'

TLP leader Mufti Ghous Baghdadi, in conversation with Geo News, said that several of his party workers were injured in the clashes as he claimed that “losers” resorted to violence.

“The people who see that their loss is near resort to violence. All this violence took place under the supervision of Anees Kaimkhani and Mustafa Kamal,” he said.

The TLP leader said that the PSP leaders wanted to give an impression that there are no bigger “thugs” than them.

Kaimkhani’s car shot at

In the evening, the vehicle of PSP leader Anis Kaimkhani was fired upon in the Korangi area, but fortunately, the PSP leader was not in the car when it was shot at. The police mobile moving along with Kaimkhani was also fired upon.

In response to the violence that marred the by-polls, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incidents.

The information minister said CM Shah has spoken to Inspector-General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and directed him to take action against those involved in the violence.

“A police party has been dispatched to arrest those responsible,” Memon said, adding that people had resorted to aerial firing and used sticks to beat members of rival parties.

The information minister, noting that seven to six people have also been injured so far, said that the government would try to ensure the polling process concludes safely.

More to follow